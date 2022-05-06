Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,995 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,379.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

