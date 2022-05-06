Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jabil worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

