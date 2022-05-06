Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of USA Compression Partners worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -583.33%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

