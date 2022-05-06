Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 349,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

