Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 308.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 4.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSMO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 109.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.