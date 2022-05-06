Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

