Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of Central Securities worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $38.75 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $45.14.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

