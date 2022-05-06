Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,022 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Radian Group worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

