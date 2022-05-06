Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,404 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.