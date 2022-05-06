Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,613 shares of company stock worth $7,804,535 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.