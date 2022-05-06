Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

ED opened at $92.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.