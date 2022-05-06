iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $103.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

