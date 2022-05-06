Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,547 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $164.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

