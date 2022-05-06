Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,736 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 102,337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,989 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 449,344 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

