Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

