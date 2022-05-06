Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.17 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

XYLD stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

