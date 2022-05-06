Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 13,992 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.20 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.54.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

