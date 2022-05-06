Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 968 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock opened at $249.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

Vail Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.