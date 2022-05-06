Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,484 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR opened at $112.80 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.55 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

AptarGroup Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.