Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

