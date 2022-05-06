Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

