EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of EchoStar worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.97 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

