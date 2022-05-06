Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 15,968 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,176,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,364 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 968,370 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of THS stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.