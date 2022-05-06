Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Financial Review

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank First and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 36.55% 13.94% 1.54% Alerus Financial 20.86% 13.52% 1.47%

Risk & Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank First and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alerus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank First currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank First pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank First and Alerus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 4.42 $45.44 million $5.76 12.34 Alerus Financial $240.04 million 1.85 $52.68 million $2.69 9.46

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank First beats Alerus Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

