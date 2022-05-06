Critical Contrast: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) & Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vista Gold and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67

Alamos Gold has a consensus target price of $11.92, suggesting a potential upside of 54.36%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and Alamos Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -7.63 Alamos Gold $823.60 million 3.68 -$66.70 million ($0.32) -24.13

Vista Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alamos Gold. Alamos Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -75.04% -66.71% Alamos Gold -16.19% 4.85% 3.70%

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the Island Gold mine, which comprises approximately 15,000 hectares located in the Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

