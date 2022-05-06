AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,898 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AeroVironment worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 350.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in AeroVironment by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $84.71 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,822.73 and a beta of 0.44.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

