SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,301 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.42.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average is $168.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

