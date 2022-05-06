Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,273 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $14.84 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

