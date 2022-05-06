Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $232,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of KOF opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.