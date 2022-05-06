Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $415,000 Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.58. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.59%.

About JOYY (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.