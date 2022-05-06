Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:CODI opened at $20.67 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Compass Diversified’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

