Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after buying an additional 28,482 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,873,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

SIMO opened at $95.16 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.