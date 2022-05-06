First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

In related news, Director Vince Berta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

