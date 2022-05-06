Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Franchise Group alerts:

NASDAQ FRG opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.