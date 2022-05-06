Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FULC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 628.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 177,205 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

