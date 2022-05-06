Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 81.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

