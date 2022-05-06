Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 119.5% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

