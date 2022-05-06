Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 632 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of AAON worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in AAON by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $47.93 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

