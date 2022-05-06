Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,778,000 after buying an additional 156,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,232,000 after buying an additional 210,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,759,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,425,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.14. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.