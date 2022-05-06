Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,135 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 89,666 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,744,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after buying an additional 536,549 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $34.46 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

