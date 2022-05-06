Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Viasat worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Viasat by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 140.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.