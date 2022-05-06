John S. Slattery Acquires 3,601 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
GE stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
