John S. Slattery Acquires 3,601 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GE stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

