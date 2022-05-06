Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 over the last ninety days. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.