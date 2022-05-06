Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SURF. TheStreet cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.68. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%. Research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,343,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,562,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 137,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 432,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

