Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 13,068 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $299,387.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.44.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KNBE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth about $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after buying an additional 2,475,284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth $27,429,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.