Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,224 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $25.70 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

