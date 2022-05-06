Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 363 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $3,140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $676,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 59.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

NYSE:IBP opened at $86.77 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.95 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

