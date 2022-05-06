Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) CFO Glenn Gary Cohen Sells 10,000 Shares

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.