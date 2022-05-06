Eric Brandt Sells 6,900 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after purchasing an additional 733,144 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 482,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

