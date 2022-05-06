IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

IAG opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.15. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,851,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $15,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

